Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.39

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 5142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $598.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.