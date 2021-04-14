Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

TNK opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $400.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $38,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

