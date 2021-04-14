Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $424.63

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $424.63 and last traded at $424.63, with a volume of 3048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.72.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.40 and its 200-day moving average is $373.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 77.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

