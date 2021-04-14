Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.26

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 6583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

TLSYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Telstra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

