Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

