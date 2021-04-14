TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.98. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 15,363 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $99.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

