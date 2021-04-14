Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $176.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $191.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

