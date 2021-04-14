Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

