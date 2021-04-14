The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $119.97. 13,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

