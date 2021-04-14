The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $118.55 and last traded at $118.47, with a volume of 11580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in The Allstate by 0.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in The Allstate by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 195,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 106.2% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.