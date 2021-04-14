The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,150.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.85.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,267.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $393.04 and a 52 week high of $1,283.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,122.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,014.13.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

