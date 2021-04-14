The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Several research firms have commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

BCO stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

