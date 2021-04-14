The Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is set to post its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.