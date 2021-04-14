The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 201,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,102. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $228.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

