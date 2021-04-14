The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $633.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.70 million and the lowest is $628.79 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $589.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,366. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 111.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

