The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss Sells 12,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.31 and a 52 week high of $304.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

