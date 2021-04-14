The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Bought by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group accounts for about 1.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 1,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $524.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.