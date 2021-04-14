The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 100,554.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 141,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

