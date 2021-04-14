The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stake Lessened by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes comprises about 1.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

