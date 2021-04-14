The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Affimed were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 1,158.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,372 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

