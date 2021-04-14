The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Geron worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 76,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 4,606.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 961,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,536 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $455.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

