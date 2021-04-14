The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 315 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $513.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

