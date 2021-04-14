The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $270,000 Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $2,387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $3,840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,342 shares of company stock valued at $22,422,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.26 million, a P/E ratio of -505.69, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

