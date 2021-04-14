The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 9,106 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 138,227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

