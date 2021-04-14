The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.51.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,859 shares of company stock worth $706,816. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

