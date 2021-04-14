The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. The Middleby makes up approximately 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The Middleby worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $1,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,094.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.46. 3,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

