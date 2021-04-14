The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Declares $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $89.13 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.