The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lessened by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.51. 38,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

