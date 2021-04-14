The Progressive (PGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect The Progressive to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts expect The Progressive to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

