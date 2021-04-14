The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $32.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 20.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

