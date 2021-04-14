The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

