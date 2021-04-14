The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

