The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. 7,362,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 215.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

