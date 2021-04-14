Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $52.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00054220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.27 or 0.00360738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003511 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

