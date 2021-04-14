TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 306 ($4.00). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.59.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

