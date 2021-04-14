TL Private Wealth Has $5.04 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TL Private Wealth boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

