Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TLOU stock opened at GBX 3.47 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.35. Tlou Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

