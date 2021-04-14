Tom Brophy Buys 299 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Tom Brophy acquired 2 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,620 ($86.49) per share, for a total transaction of £132.40 ($172.98).

On Friday, April 9th, Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, for a total transaction of £195.90 ($255.94).

CRDA stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,592 ($86.12). 162,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,869. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,313.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,334.05. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,390 ($57.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRDA. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,445.83 ($71.15).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

