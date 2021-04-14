Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.08 ($51.86).

EPA FP opened at €37.88 ($44.56) on Monday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.07.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

