Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FP. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.08 ($51.86).

Shares of FP stock opened at €37.88 ($44.56) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.07. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

