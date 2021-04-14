Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Total reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. 6,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,904. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Total has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.