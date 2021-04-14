Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 233.9% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGHI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

