Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading 16.3% Higher

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) traded up 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.00. 1,405,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 375,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.67 million and a P/E ratio of -25.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.21.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0811881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

