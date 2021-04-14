Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price (up from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.64.

TSE:TOU traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,989. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.91.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,196.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

