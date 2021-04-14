Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.20. 36,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,390. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.13 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.