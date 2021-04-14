Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,264. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.68.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

