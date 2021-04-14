Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,094 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 607.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $1,054,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $356.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

