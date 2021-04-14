Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 14,594 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 433,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,317,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $206.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.