Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,599 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Walmart by 18.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 47,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. 178,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,365,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $390.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

