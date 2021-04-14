Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,868 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

